Fuel Tech Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETFuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (vs $0.02 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.62M (-12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FTEK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
