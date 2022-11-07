Blink Charging Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:59 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.47 (-30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.3M (+139.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BLNK has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
