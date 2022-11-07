Marinus Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:59 PM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+103.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.76M (+154.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MRNS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
