Reynolds Consumer Products Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:59 PM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $977.78M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REYN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
