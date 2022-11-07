Planet Fitness Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:01 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+52.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.57M (+52.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.
