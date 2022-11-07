Hain Celestial Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:02 PM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $446.45M (-1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HAIN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
