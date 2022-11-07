Diebold Nixdorf Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:03 PM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $843.6M (-12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DBD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
