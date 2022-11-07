Voyager Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:03 PM ETVoyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (+35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.03M (+510.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, VYGR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
