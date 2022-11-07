Party City Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:04 PM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Party City (NYSE:PRTY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $514.9M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRTY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
