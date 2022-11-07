Eneti Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:05 PM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+219.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.5M (+84.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NETI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
