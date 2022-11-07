Delcath Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:05 PM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.04 (-10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.81M (+55.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DCTH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments