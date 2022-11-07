Clean Energy Fuels Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.76M (+44.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLNE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
