Reata Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:07 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.05 (-61.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.73M (-90.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RETA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
