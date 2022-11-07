AerSale Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAerSale Corporation (ASLE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-81.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.51M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ASLE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
