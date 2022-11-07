Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) plunged nearly 12% on Monday as investors worried about a slowdown in growth, but investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said the Alex Karp-led company is "executing well."

Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating on Palantir Technologies (PLTR), noted that the company is "well positioned" to benefit from the digital transformation, as well as themes including big data, the cloud and a "more precarious geopolitical landscape," but it is still working on its go-to-market method, which can provide some "lumpy" revenue recognition.

Looking to the company's third-quarter results, White noted that government revenue accelerated, while commercial slowed down, but the tone of the call was "constructive," which should ease some concerns.

During the third quarter, Palantir (PLTR) earned an adjusted 1 cent per share on $477.8M, compared to analysts' estimates of 2 cents per share on $480.64M.

In the U.S., Palantir (PLTR) said revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $297M, aided in part by a 53% growth rate in commercial revenue. Government revenue grew 23% year-over-year.

"The tone of the call was largely constructive with Palantir confident in its ability to add value during times of disruption, an environment that we believe will only become more chaotic in 2023," White wrote in a note to clients. "Moreover, Palantir managed to overcome FX headwinds and weakness in Europe in the quarter, while keeping a tight rein on expenses and operating more efficiently with healthy upside in operating income in [the third-quarter.]"

On the company's earnings call, Karp said that a global downturn would benefit Palantir (PLTR), going so far as to call the data analytics firm a "prepper company," noting it has $2.4B in cash and no debt.

Despite that, Palantir (PLTR) is likely to fall short of its 30% annual revenue growth target, as it expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $503M and $505M, below the estimates of $505.9M. It also expects adjusted operating profit to be between $78M and $80M.

Separately on Monday, investment firm Citi said it expects "further downside" for Palantir (PLTR) next year, citing the potential for "fast decelerating growth" and uncertainty of "government inflection into next year."