MRC Global Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETMRC Global Inc. (MRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (vs $0.09 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $888.04M (+29.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
