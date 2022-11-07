IAMGOLD Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)
- IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $293.04M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IAG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
