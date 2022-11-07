GXO Logistics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.25B (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GXO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
