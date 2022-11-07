Sprouts Farmers Market Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
