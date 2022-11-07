CNH Industrial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:13 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-33.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
