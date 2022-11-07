Elanco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:15 PM ETElanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ELAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments