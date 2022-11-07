ACMR, ARQQ and NXTC among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Digital World Acquisition (DWACW) +73%.
- Veru (VERU) +44%.
- GigaCloud Technology (GCT) +45%.
- Selina Hospitality (SLNA) +45%.
- Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) +43%.
- Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) +39%.
- Monopar (MNPR) +38%.
- Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) +28%.
- ACM Research (ACMR) +28%.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) +24%.
- Losers: Huadi International Group (HUDI) -90%.
- Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) -51%.
- WeTrade Group (WETG) -26%.
- Verve (VERV) -26%.
- Digital Brands Group (DBGI) -25%.
- Ucommune International (UK) -21%.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) -20%.
- Sentage Holdings (SNTG) -19%.
- SatixFy Communications (SATX) -18%.
- NextCure (NXTC) -16%.
