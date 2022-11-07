ACMR, ARQQ and NXTC among mid-day movers

Nov. 07, 2022 1:16 PM ETRBA, VERU, BPTH, EGRX, ACMR, NXTC, MNPR, OYST, UK, WETG, HUDI, ARQQ, SLNA, SNTG, DBGI, VERV, DWAC, DWACW, SATX, GCTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Digital World Acquisition (DWACW) +73%.
  • Veru (VERU) +44%.
  • GigaCloud Technology (GCT) +45%.
  • Selina Hospitality (SLNA) +45%.
  • Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) +43%.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) +39%.
  • Monopar (MNPR) +38%.
  • Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) +28%.
  • ACM Research (ACMR) +28%.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) +24%.
  • Losers: Huadi International Group (HUDI) -90%.
  • Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) -51%.
  • WeTrade Group (WETG) -26%.
  • Verve (VERV) -26%.
  • Digital Brands Group (DBGI) -25%.
  • Ucommune International (UK) -21%.
  • Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) -20%.
  • Sentage Holdings (SNTG) -19%.
  • SatixFy Communications (SATX) -18%.
  • NextCure (NXTC) -16%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.