Agenus Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:17 PM ETAgenus Inc. (AGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.69M (-91.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AGEN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
