Carlyle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:22 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+70.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
