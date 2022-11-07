What to expect from Upstart Q3 results amid funding constraints and rate hikes
Nov. 07, 2022 1:22 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-113.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.44M (-25.7% Y/Y).
- Earnings history: After missing the consensus mark in Q2, the company guided Q3 revenue of approximately $170M, Contribution Margin of approximately 59, Net loss of $42M, Adjusted Net loss of approximately $9M, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0, Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 81.8M shares; Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 85.5M shares.
- The company also withdrew its FY2022 guidance due to the volatility of the funding environment.
- Over the last 1 year, UPST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- Analyst Rating: Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and $17 price target. The analyst expects "more pain in coming quarters." His 35-year macroeconomic analysis shows that high interest rates and high inflation are associated with rising delinquencies, which can limit funding. If funding remains challenged, Upstart may need to use its own-balance sheet lending to breakeven, which may not be well-received by investors, contends Dolev.
- Last week, the company laid off 140 employees, or about 7% of its total workforce, who helped process loan applications as rising interest rates hampered loan demand.
