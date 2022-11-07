3D Systems Q3 preview: Will macro woes drive another earnings miss?

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.21 (vs. $0.08 in Q3 2021) and consensus revenue estimate is $136.88M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DDD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 6 downward revisions.

3D Systems (DDD) recently formed a biotechnology unit Systemic Bio with $15M seed investment, which will likely create a revenue stream that could approach $100M annually over the next five years.

The 3D printing company's shares plunged after its Q2 results missed expectations, hurt by inflation, supply chain and forex headwinds. It also cut its FY guidance to reflect forex headwinds, inflation and softer discretionary spending.

SA contributor Out of Ignorance in an analysis noted that 3D Systems (DDD) has been volatile and highlighted risks related to its business opportunities, rating the stock Hold.

On the other hand, SA contributor Stephen Tobin in a bullish analysis said 3D Systems (DDD) has become profitable this year and technical analysis suggests "an excellent risk-reward situation".

Shares of 3D Systems (DDD) declined 65% YTD, underperforming the S&P 400 Information Technology index by a wide margin.

3D Systems (DDD) is at high risk of performing badly due to negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant.