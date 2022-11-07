AFC Gamma Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:29 PM ETAFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+36.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.09M (-93.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AFCG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
