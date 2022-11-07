A-Mark Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETA-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- A-Mark (NASDAQ:AMRK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
