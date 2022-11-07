Primerica Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETPrimerica, Inc. (PRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.94 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $677M (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
