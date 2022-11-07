loanDepot Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (-158.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.8M (-73.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LDI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
