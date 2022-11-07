Ambac Financial Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmbac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.76 (-243.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.9M
- Over the last 2 years, AMBC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
