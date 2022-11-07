Envestnet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.6M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Comments