Bristol Myers bid for $1.2B Gilead patent award rejected by Supreme Court
Nov. 07, 2022 1:50 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), GILDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) unit Juno Therapeutics Inc. failed to reinstate a $1.2B award it won from a patent dispute with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc. over CAR-T therapy Yescarta as the U.S. Supreme Court rejected its bid on Monday.
- In 2017, Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research filed lawsuits in Los Angeles federal court, alleging that Kite copied the technology that the institute licensed to Juno.
- The plaintiffs won $1.2B in damages which were subsequently declined by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in 2021.
- The decision marks another development in legal issues surrounding biologics. Last week, the Supreme Court decided to hear a case over the patent rights for the cholesterol medication Repatha (evolocumab).
Comments