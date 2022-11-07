ABVC Biopharma stock rises on upcoming US patent for ABV-1504 to treat depression
Nov. 07, 2022 1:53 PM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) stock rose ~6% on Monday after the company said it received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for ABV-1504.
- The patent titled, 'Polygala Extract for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder,' outlines a method for treating major depressive disorder by oral administration of a composition, ABV-1504, containing Radix Polygalae (Polygala tenuifolia Willd), the company added.
- ABVC noted that the polygala extract, designated PDC-1421, is the key active ingredient in ABV-1504. In a study, ABV-1504 was orally administered to healthy volunteers and showed to be safe and well-tolerated for a daily dose from 380 mg to 3800 mg, according to the company.
- The company said it had also filed the patent in China, Taiwan and under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The PCT patent application was published on Jan. 27 and filed in Japan, Australia and with the European Patent Office.
- "The new patent substantially extends the existing patent life of ABV-1504 to the year 2041 in the US," said ABVC CEO Howard Doong.
