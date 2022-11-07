Globus Medical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.64M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GMED has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.
