Two Harbors Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETTwo Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.56M (+129.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments