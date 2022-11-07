Home Depot (NYSE:HD) workers at a store in the Philadelphia area voted against unionization by a wide margin of 165 to 51.

The Home Depot store was looking to be the first of the home improvement retailer's 2,136 locations to have a labor union representing all of its workers. The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the voting over the weekend.

Labor organizers pointed to working conditions, understaffing and lack of training as some of the issues that prompted the unionization push. For its part, Home Depot (HD) has said that it firmly opposes unionization, noting it has an open door policy allowing employees to bring concerns directly to managers.

The defeat for the labor organizers could discourage activist workers, according to Associated Press. Some of the companies in the retailer sector that are seeing unionization efforts include Amazon (AMZN), Starbucks (SBUX), Chipotle (CMG), and Trader Joe's. However, union organizers have seen setbacks recently in getting collective bargaining off the ground and creating widespread momentum. Starbucks (SBUX) has reportedly seen a slowdown in stores pushing for unionization with employee benefits boosted by the chain.