Fidelity National Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.22B (-17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Comments