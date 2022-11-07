Endeavour Silver Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 07, 2022 1:59 PM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), EDR:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.01 and the consensus revenue estimate is $42.69M (+23.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, EXK has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Taylor Dart in an analysis said Endeavour Silver (EXK) has limited margin of safety at current levels, rating the stock Hold.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.