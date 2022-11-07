Endeavour Silver Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 1:59 PM ETEndeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), EDR:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.01 and the consensus revenue estimate is $42.69M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXK has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Taylor Dart in an analysis said Endeavour Silver (EXK) has limited margin of safety at current levels, rating the stock Hold.
