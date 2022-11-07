Newly public hotel group Selina (NASDAQ:SLNA) shot up 33% in afternoon trading Monday after hitting a new all-time low on Friday.

Shares of Selina opened at $4, sliding to a low of $3.81 in early trading before jumping to a high of $6.67 late morning. The stock recently traded at $4.78 at around 1:30 p.m. ET.

Selina's stock reached an all-time high of $49.49 during its market debut, later slipping to close at $40.90. The stock had been losing ground steadily ever since, closing at $3.61 on Friday after hitting an all-time low of $3.52.

Selina went public through a merger with SPAC BOA Acquisition Corp. The companies announced plans to merge in December 2021, with BOA guiding that Selina would generate revenue of $1.2B by 2025.