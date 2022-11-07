SSR Mining Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 07, 2022 2:05 PM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), SSRM:CASSRM:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.06 (vs. $0.40 in Q3 2021) and consensus revenue estimate is $211.85M (-34.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SSRM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • In a recent analysis, SA contributor Taylor Dart said SSR Mining (SSRM) is approaching a low-risk buy zone.

