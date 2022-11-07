SSR Mining Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.06 (vs. $0.40 in Q3 2021) and consensus revenue estimate is $211.85M (-34.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SSRM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- In a recent analysis, SA contributor Taylor Dart said SSR Mining (SSRM) is approaching a low-risk buy zone.
