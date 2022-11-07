Vertex Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 2:12 PM ETVertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.04 and the consensus revenue estimate is $913.67M.
- Over the last 2 years, VTNR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- SA contributor Rational Expectations in a bullish analysis said Vertex Energy (VTNR) will likely improve after a weak Q2.
