New Mountain Finance Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.32M (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NMFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
