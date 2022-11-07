Granite Point Mortgage Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETGranite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.16M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GPMT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
