New Fortress Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 07, 2022 2:18 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.73 (vs. -$0.04 in Q3 2021) and consensus revenue estimate is $603.89M (+98.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NFE has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor SM Investor expects New Fortress' (NFE) H2 results to be strong due to higher natural gas and LNG prices as well as growing demand, rating the stock Buy.

