Northern Oil & Gas Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.75 (+108.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $417.27M.
- Over the last 2 years, NOG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Elephant Analytics is bullish on Northern Oil (NOG), saying it could generate ~$700M in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip.
