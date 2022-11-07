NeoGenomics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 2:30 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NEO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-162.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.54M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
