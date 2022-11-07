Perrigo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 2:31 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Perrigo (PRGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+48.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRGO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
