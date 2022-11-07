PerkinElmer Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 2:33 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (PKI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (-35.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (-11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
