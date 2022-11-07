German biotech Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) jumped ~22% on Monday after announcing updated data for bispecific antibody AFM24 from two Phase 1/2a clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

The company said that results published ahead of the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) indicated initial clinical activity and safety of AFM24, which is designed to target CD16A on innate immune cells and EGFR protein on solid tumors.

According to one readout, AFM24 has led to clinical activity as a combination therapy with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with EGFR+ solid tumors.

Early data from three patients in that phase 1/2a combination study demonstrated one ongoing partial response in a patient with gastric cancer and skin metastases whose tumor had advanced despite four prior lines of therapy.

Another patient with pancreatic adenocarcinoma has indicated improvement in symptoms with an ongoing stable disease, the company said.

The Phase 1 part of the ongoing monotherapy Phase 1/2a study has established a “well-managed safety profile” for AFM24 based on data from 35 patients with EGFR-positive solid tumors who received the treatment to date.

“The new data presented at this conference demonstrate that AFM24 is capable to activate the innate but also the adaptive immune response in cancer patients while showing a very good safety profile,” Affimed (AFMD) Chief Medical Officer Andreas Harstrick remarked.

The full updated results are expected during the two poster presentations scheduled for later this week.

Read: In February 2021, Affimed (AFMD) announced a research collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to study AFM24 in combination with Tecentriq.